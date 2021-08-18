(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 18)

The U.S. and its allies should make all-out efforts to avoid such a fatal mistake again. Most of all, the international community must do all it can to prevent Afghanistan from emerging as a breeding ground for terrorism. China and Russia should not try to fill the power vacuum in the country to increase their influence there. The United Nations and its members need to do more to protect the freedom and basic human rights of Afghans, especially women, under the Taliban's rule.

(END)