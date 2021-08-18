(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 18)

The raison d'être of the press is keeping watch on the powers that be and criticizing them if they make mistakes. If a government restricts the freedom of the press for fear of criticism, democracy retreats — and that will only hurt the public. If the media had not reported the Choi Soon-sil scandal in the Park Geun-hye administration, it would have been hidden forever. During his presidential campaign for the snap election that brought him to power in 2017, Moon Jae-in said, "Silence of the press leads to groans of the people." But his government is trying to gag the press.