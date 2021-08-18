(LEAD) Independence fighter laid to rest in S. Korea, 78 years after death in Kazakhstan

Hong is a historic and highly symbolic figure in Korea's fight against Japan's 1910-45 brutal colonial rule. As top commander of Korea's liberation army, he spearheaded victories in battles against Japanese forces. Especially well known is the Battle of Fengwudong and the Battle of Cheongsan-ri in Manchuria, China, in 1920, which the president described in the eulogy as a "history of victory and hope" made by ordinary people.