Seoul stocks turn to gains late Wed. morning ahead of Fed's minute release
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Wednesday morning as investors expected the U.S. Federal minute would cause little ripples about tapering of stimulus policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.26 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,157.35 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a choppy start, tracking a stock plunge on Wall Street that stemmed from reports on Taliban's earlier-than-expected control of the Afghanistan capital.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.79 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreating 0.93 percent and the S&P 500 losing 0.71 percent.
Stocks rebounded in the late morning on strong institutional buying. Investors are weighing optimism that the Fed's minute, set to be released Wednesday in U.S. time, would not incur market jitters about an early tapering of its accommodative policies.
Recent economic gauges in July in China and the U.S. added to the possibilities of a slowdown in the pace of the global economic rebound.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 0.4 percent, while SK hynix added 2.46 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver traded flat, and giant chemical maker LG Chem moved down 0.56 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 1.58 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor down 0.94 percent. No. 1 bank heavyweight Kakao Bank jumped 3.43 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,171.85 won to the U.S. dollar, up 4.45 won from the previous session's close.
