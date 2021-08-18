Top diplomats of S. Korea, Brunei discuss cooperation over Myanmar
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Brunei counterpart, Erywan Yusof, held phone talks Wednesday to discuss cooperation over humanitarian and other issues related to Myanmar, the foreign ministry said.
Chung and Erywan, recently appointed as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy to Myanmar, agreed to actively cooperate to help address the humanitarian crisis and restore democracy in Myanmar, the ministry said.
The two sides also shared concerns about the political situation and the deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic in Myanmar, as Chung stressed that Seoul would offer full support to ensure Erywan's activities as special envoy will bear fruit.
In addition, they agreed to cooperate to ensure that a series of ASEAN-led summit talks, slated for October, will take place successfully.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)