USFK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Korean workers
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it has decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines to South Korean contractors who have access to American military bases here.
South Korean contractors and subcontractors with access to USFK installations will be given an "FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine," USFK said in a Facebook post, adding that the measure was to take effect immediately.
Coronavirus vaccines are also open and available for all previously approved groups, it added.
USFK began the vaccination campaign in December last year, and at least 75 percent of the USFK-affiliated population has been vaccinated so far.
"While the vaccine is voluntary, USFK strongly encourages all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and our community," USFK said.
