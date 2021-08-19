(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 19)

The conflict between Yoon and Lee reportedly flared up due to Lee's remark that "Yoon will be sorted out soon." Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, another presidential aspirant, triggered the controversy by disclosing his telephone conversation with Lee, quoting Lee as saying that Yoon would be removed from contention. If Lee actually made such a remark, it is not proper at all given his status as a party chairman who needs to manage the primary race fairly without taking sides with anyone.