(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 19)
Fierce internal disputes
: Provide voters chances to assess presidential hopefuls
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been entangled in severe internal factional disputes. Despite the need to push forward the primary contest for selecting its presidential candidate, disputes are intensifying between presidential aspirants and PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok.
The PPP has decided to scrap the policy debates originally planned by its primary preparatory committee and instead hold a vision presentation event. This is a setback from the committee's previous plan to hold debates on Aug. 18 and 25 over economic and social issues, respectively. Yet, the plan faced opposition from the party's leading presidential hopeful, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
The party's decision is disappointing as it deprives voters of the opportunity to assess policy options of the PPP presidential hopefuls. The committee announced primary schedules to select its own presidential candidate during the party's national convention slated for early November.
The committee planned to hold a maximum 20 debates, but this plan was stalled due to Yoon's side. In the face of his resistance, Lee stepped back from his original stance. Yet the party will likely see more growing conflicts over how to proceed with the primary and launch the party's election management committee. The cancellation of the debates triggered a backlash from other presidential hopefuls like Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min.
The conflict between Yoon and Lee reportedly flared up due to Lee's remark that "Yoon will be sorted out soon." Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, another presidential aspirant, triggered the controversy by disclosing his telephone conversation with Lee, quoting Lee as saying that Yoon would be removed from contention. If Lee actually made such a remark, it is not proper at all given his status as a party chairman who needs to manage the primary race fairly without taking sides with anyone.
Yoon also deserves criticism for his alleged attempt to skip the policy debates. Controversy has grown that Yoon might have shunned the debates as he might become the primary target of offensives from other aspirants over diverse allegations surrounding his wife and mother-in-law, who has already been imprisoned on charges of illegally opening a geriatric care hospital and receiving benefits from the National Health Insurance Service.
Further, Yoon has frequently aroused controversy over his seemingly inappropriate remarks on pending issues regarding, for instance, "120 hours of work per week" and denying the radioactive contamination of the Fukushima nuclear reactor. Against this backdrop, skepticism has grown over Yoon's qualification as a possible presidential candidate.
Yoon should respect the PPP's decision regarding the primary contest and other significant issues so that the party can function as a reliable main opposition party. The PPP is set to launch the election management committee Aug. 26 and begin policy debates. Its move is belated compared with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea which has already hosted a set of debates among its aspirants. It is necessary for PPP presidential hopefuls to provide voters with sufficient chances to properly assess their policies.
