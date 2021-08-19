Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK #sanctions exemption

U.N. panel allows Germany to send COVID-19 test equipment to North Korea

09:19 August 19, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for a German project to provide North Korea with medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, its website showed Thursday.

The exemptions will allow Germany to export medical equipment to prevent and control the coronavirus, including the delivery of "six units of a Rotor-Disc 100 Starter Kit" for PCR testing to the North's Ministry of Public Health, according to the website of the North Korea sanctions committee.

The sanctions waiver will be in place for nine months until April 23, 2022.

In an approval letter published on its website, the committee stressed that U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang are "not intended to bear a negative impact" on the North Korean people.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.

It remains unclear whether the supplies will be delivered to the North in time, due to the tightened border controls.

North Korean students wearing face masks attend a class at a high school in Pyongyang as the North has resumed in-person classes at schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, in this undated photo captured from the website of North Korean propaganda outlet Meari on April 29, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK