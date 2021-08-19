Born on Aug. 21, 1821, in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, Kim was ordained as a priest in 1845 during the late Joseon era in Shanghai, China. However, he was persecuted and executed for practicing Christianity the following year at the age of 25. Kim was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II in 1984.

