Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Parliamentary committee approves controversial bill aimed at cracking down on fake news
SEOUL -- A parliamentary committee on Thursday approved a controversial bill that would require an up to five-fold increase in penalties for media outlets spreading false or fraudulent news reports, defying resistance from opposition lawmakers and media industry trade groups.
The legislative proposal to revise the Act on Press Arbitration and Remedies, Etc. for Damage Caused by Press Reports passed through the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee's plenary session at the initiative of the ruling Democratic Party (DP).
-----------------
(LEAD) Coupang fined 3.3 bln won for unfair biz practice
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to fine e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. 3.3 billion won (US$2.8 million) for alleged unfair business practice.
Between 2017 and 2020, Coupang demanded its suppliers raise sales prices of products trading at its rival online malls if one-off sales promotion events drove down such prices, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
-----------------
(LEAD) Parties agree to lower real estate tax burden for single-home owners
SEOUL -- Rival parties on Thursday agreed to raise the tax base for a comprehensive real estate tax imposed on single-home owners from the current 900 million won (US$765,000) to 1.1 billion won, complying with growing public calls for property tax cuts.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party reached the agreement during a subcommittee meeting of the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip nearly 2 pct on U.S. tapering jitters
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks tumbled nearly 2 percent Thursday on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes that hinted at the possibility of an earlier-than-expected tapering timeline. The Korean won steeply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 61.1 points, or 1.93 percent, to close at 3,097.83 points. The figure marks the index's biggest daily loss since Feb. 26, and the closing price marks the lowest since early April.
-----------------
SK Telecom's metaverse platform to go global
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Thursday it will launch its virtual meeting platform ifland in around 80 overseas markets by the end of this year in a move to join the global metaverse rush.
The carrier launched the platform last month that allows users to interact with others using personalized avatars in a range of online settings from stadiums to cafes.
-----------------
Moon to hold summit with Colombian leader in Seoul next week: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an in-person summit with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque next week in Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Moon and Duque are scheduled to hold the summit on Wednesday, the second day of the Colombian leader's three-day state visit to South Korea set to begin Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
-----------------
Vatican Prefect You Heung-sik to hold memorial Mass for 200th birth anniv. of 1st Korean priest
ROME -- South Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik will lead a memorial mass celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean native Catholic priest, at the Vatican this weekend.
Born on Aug. 21, 1821, in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, Kim was ordained as a priest in 1845 during the late Joseon era in Shanghai, China. However, he was persecuted and executed for practicing Christianity the following year at the age of 25. Kim was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II in 1984.
(END)