Listed firms' H1 earnings more than triple amid global economic recovery

The combined net profit of 587 out of 664 firms, which are listed on the main KOSPI bourse and close their books on Dec. 31, totaled 85.13 trillion won (US$72.34 billion) on a consolidated basis in the January-June period, up 245.5 percent from 26.4 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the bourse operator, Korea Exchange (KRX).