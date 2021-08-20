Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #producer prices-July

Producer prices up for 9th month in July

06:00 August 20, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices gained 0.7 percent on-month in July due to a modest rise in prices of food and energy, extending their monthly gains for the ninth straight month, central bank data showed Friday.

The producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, stood at 110.02 in July, compared with 109.22 a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The July index advanced 7.1 percent from the previous year, the BOK data showed.

The prices of agricultural goods rose 2.4 percent on-month in July, and the prices of livestock goods also gained 2.4 percent from the previous month, the BOK said.

The prices of coal and petroleum products reported a 5.1 percent on-month gain last month.

This file photo shows a shopper selecting eggs at a discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

In July, consumer prices grew more than 2 percent for the fourth straight month on higher prices of farm and oil products, indicating a build-up in inflationary pressure amid an economic recovery.

The consumer prices rose 2.6 percent on-year in July, accelerating from a 2.4 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The pickup in inflation was due largely to last year's low base, and the tight supply of farm and livestock products, according to the statistics agency.

Compared with a month earlier, inflation rose 0.2 percent last month, switching from a 0.1 percent on-month decline in June.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK