(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 20)

DP floor leader Yoon Ho-joong claimed that the ruling party had been listening to various voices of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and press organizations to reflect their opinion. We don't think so. Six media organizations, including the Korean Associations of Newspapers, and four major press organizations, including even the progressive National Union of Media Workers, all publicly denounced the passage of the bill by the committee. The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers and the International Press Institute also joined the chorus. We seriously wonder if the Moon Jae-in administration will ignore the strong criticisms against the bill.