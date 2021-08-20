Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in proposed Sunday that South and North Korea "institutionalize" peace on the peninsula and create a Germany-style trust-building system toward the longer-term goal of unification.
"Firmly institutionalizing peace on the Korean Peninsula will definitely benefit both Koreas greatly," Moon said during his Liberation Day speech to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.
He described division as the biggest obstacle blocking "growth, prosperity and permanent peace," saying the two Koreas can take lessons from Germany.
------------
Unification ministry will keep close watch on N.K. response to joint exercise: official
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will keep a close eye on how North Korea will respond to a major joint military exercise under way with the United States, the unification ministry said Tuesday, as Pyongyang remains silent in contrast to angry reactions to last week's preliminary exercise.
The nine-day computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training, which kicked off Monday, is based largely on a computer simulation with no field training, in consideration of the virus situation, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
"We believe it is necessary to keep a closer watch on North Korea's response and actions as the South Korea-U.S. military drills are ongoing. So, we will keep a further eye on the North," the official said.
------------
Unification minister urges N.K. to return to negotiating table within this year
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young urged North Korea on Wednesday to come back to the negotiating table within this year, voicing concerns that upcoming political events in the region could slow down the peace process with Pyongyang.
During his keynote speech at a symposium in Seoul, Lee stressed the importance for the two Koreas and the U.S. to resume dialogue before the end of this year to bring "sustainable peace."
"It is highly likely that the momentum for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula will weaken due to the impact of other factors, including South Korea's presidential election schedule that will be in full swing in the second half of this year, the U.S. midterm elections next year and the possible intensifying strategic competition between the U.S. and China," he said.
------------
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea had declared a no-sail zone for ships off the east coast earlier this week, sources said Thursday, indicating that it had plans to launch missiles amid an ongoing combined exercise between South Korea and the United States.
The navigational warning was issued for Sunday through Monday for northeastern regions in the East Sea, according to the military sources. Such an advisory is usually issued ahead of missile launches or other weapons tests to warn vessels to stay clear of certain areas expected to be affected.
But no actual ballistic missile launches or artillery firings took place during the period, according to officials at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
------------
7 additional video reunion centers for separated families to be completed this month
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- An additional seven video conference facilities for separated family reunions will be completed by the end of this month, the unification ministry said Friday.
Earlier, a civilian-government committee on inter-Korean exchanges approved the decision to establish the additional video reunions centers outside Seoul, in addition to the existing 13.
"We believe it is very important to build the conference centers in advance so the reunions can resume immediately when inter-Korean relations are restored," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at the unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.
(END)