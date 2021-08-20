Go to Contents
Gov't to extend curfew hours for restaurants, cafes under Level 4 distancing

09:01 August 20, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to extend curfew hours for restaurants and cafes under the toughest social distancing restrictions by one hour, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced Friday, as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and cafes in regions under Level 4 social distancing rules will be required to close at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than the current 10 p.m., starting Monday.

The readjustment was announced as the government decided to extend its tough social distancing restrictions for two more weeks.

The greater Seoul area, encompassing the capital, Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, will remain under Level 4 distancing rules, while most of other regions will be subject to Level 3 until Sept. 5.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks during an interagency meeting on COVID-19 at the government office complex in Seoul on Aug. 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

