Friday's weather forecast
09:00 August 20, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Sunny 60
Incheon 29/23 Rain 30
Suwon 31/22 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 70
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 60
Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/23 Sunny 60
