Friday's weather forecast

09:00 August 20, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 29/23 Rain 30

Suwon 31/22 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 70

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/23 Sunny 60

(END)

