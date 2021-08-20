With improved command, late-blooming KBO pitcher enjoying career year at 34

Even though Baek will never be mistaken for a fireballer, he hasn't been afraid to go inside with his four-seamers. After hitters see a steady diet of changeups early in the count, Baek's fastballs can feel much faster than their actual velocity. He can also change the eye level of the hitters with four-seamers high in the zone. Anxious batters behind in the count have offered at those pitches and ended up looking foolish for doing so.