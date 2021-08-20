N. Korea holds conference on technology, construction amid prolonged virus measures
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a series of technology conferences on construction, information technology and the power industry this week, state media said Friday, in a move seen as aimed at tackling economic challenges with science and education.
A conference on information technology was held from Tuesday to Thursday via video links to discuss ways to "continue providing education to students in emergencies such as the public health crisis or natural disasters," the Korean Central News Agency said.
The North appears to have organized the conference to explore new ways to educate its students amid prolonged measures against the coronavirus.
North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement.
Also held this week were conferences on construction technology and power industry, the KCNA said.
Since taking office in late 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has shown keen interest in education and the development of science and technology, apparently trying to boost the country's economy as it struggles with crippling global sanctions.
