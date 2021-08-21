Go to Contents
Annual coffee festival at east coast postponed to Nov.

09:00 August 21, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- An annual coffee festival held every fall in the coastal city of Gangneung has been pushed back to November.

The 13th Gangneung Coffee Festival, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 6-9, will take place from Nov. 25-28 both online and in person, its organizers said Saturday.

The Gangneung Culture and Arts Foundation said it has decided to delay the festival as South Korea has been suffering from the fourth wave of the pandemic for weeks, posting around 2,000 COVID-19 daily cases.

Some offline events will be replaced with activities for a small-sized family, but online programs, like seminars with coffee masters, concerts and coffee markets, will be expanded, said the foundation.

For more than a decade, the festival has attracted a number of coffee lovers to the coastal city, known as the leading coffee hub in Korea.

In this file photo taken on Oct. 6, 2019, people attend the 11th Gangneung Coffee Festival at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneng. (Yonhap)

