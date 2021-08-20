K League football match postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean professional football match scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that one player for Gangwon FC has been diagnosed with COVID-19. That forced the K League 1 match between Gangwon and Incheon United, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, to be postponed.
The league has not yet determined when the match will be made up.
The K League added that contact tracing for the rest of Gangwon FC has not yet taken place but it was "possible that many players have been in close contact with their infected teammate."
The K League has already had to reschedule several matches this year due to COVID-19 infections. In July, four clubs -- Seongnam FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Daegu FC and Jeju United -- reported multiple cases from their players and coaches. Eight matches involving those clubs were moved from July to August.
In May, a positive test for an FC Seoul player led to rescheduling of eight matches.
Clubs have played between 22 and 24 matches so far in the 38-match season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)