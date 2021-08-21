Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to revise social distancing rule in late Sept. or early Oct. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't considers new distancing rule to 'live with COVID-19' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party's presidential hopefuls push for new law on media restrictions (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers new distancing rule to 'live with COVID-19' (Segye Times)
-- Five lawmakers behind controversial media law calling for punitive damages (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't extends Level 4 distancing rule for two more weeks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't extends Level 4 distancing rule for two more weeks (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't hints at shifting COVID-19 policy in late Sept. or early Oct. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cafe, restaurant owners grapple with limitations on business hours (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Banks abruptly curtail loan programs amid rising pressure from financial regulators (Korea Economic Daily)
