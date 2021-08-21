(LEAD) 4.0 magnitude quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern coast: KMA
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck waters off South Korea's southwestern coast Saturday morning, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred in waters about 123 kilometers southwest of Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, at 9:40 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 35.72 degrees north latitude and 124.7 degrees east longitude, the KMA said.
The quake was recorded at up to Level 4 on the seismic intensity scale, this year's strongest earthquake reported in the nation.
In a magnitude 4 quake, a majority of people can feel the tremor and can wake up if the quake occurs during nighttime. Windows and dishes tend to shake.
Local authorities said they have not received any reports of damage one hour after the quake, saying they warned people in the nearby islands to be mindful of their safety in case of aftershocks close to the epicenter.
