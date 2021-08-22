Go to Contents
Fashion powerhouse Handsome launches high-end beauty brand oera

10:56 August 22, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion company Handsome Corp. said Sunday it will launch a cosmetics brand for the first time.

Handsome, an affiliate of Hyundai Department Store Group, said high-end skin care brand oera will open its first store at the department store's Apgujeong outlet in southern Seoul.

This image, provided by South Korean fashion company Handsome Corp. on Aug. 22, 2021, shows the company's first beauty brand, oera. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The skin-care line with lotion, skin, serum and cream are all manufactured in Switzerland, Handsome said, adding it will add more beauty products to the lineup later this year.

Major products come with a hefty price tag of an average of between 200,000 and 500,000 won (US$422), with the most expensive bottle at 1.2 million won, Handsome said.

It marks the first time for the fashion retailer, founded in 1987, to jump into another industry.

