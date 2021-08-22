Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tropical storm #warning

Gov't raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas

14:33 August 22, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government on Sunday raised the typhoon advisory by one notch to "caution" as Tropical Storm Omais was soon expected to land in the country's southern regions.

The interior ministry issued the second-tier warning against Omais, forecast to enter the waters south of Jeju Island early Monday, up one notch from the previous entry-level "attention" warning.

Weather authorities predict Omais to land near the southern coastal region near Gwangju late Monday and make its path toward the East Sea early Tuesday.

Scores of fishing boats are seen anchored at Seogwipo Port on Jeju Island amid the approach of Tropical Storm Omais on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

The government is scheduled to hold an emergency interagency meeting to discuss response measures against Omais and instruct local governments to inspect key water-related facilities against possible disruptions from heavy rain.

Authorities will also review safety issues related to local fishing communities, as well as construction and industrial sites at risk from natural disasters. They will also look at preventing damage to COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers in areas likely to be affected by the storm.

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK