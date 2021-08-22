Moderna to supply S. Korea with 7 mln doses of vaccines over next 2 weeks: PM
15:19 August 22, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna plans to provide South Korea with 7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the coming two weeks, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday, following a supply disruption due to a production issue at the company.
"Moderna has notified the government that it will provide a total of 7 million vaccine doses over the next two weeks," Kim said during a daily interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.
