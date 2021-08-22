Seoul FM, U.S. envoy discuss ways to resume Korean peace process: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, on Sunday and discussed ways to reactivate the stalled Korean Peninsula peace process at an early date, the foreign ministry said.
The ministry did not provide further details of the meeting that took place at Chung's residence.
Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for talks with his South Korean and Russian counterparts as they seek North Korea's return to dialogue amid renewed tensions over the ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
"I'm looking forward to very close consultations with our Korean government colleagues," Kim told reporters Saturday upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
On Monday, Kim is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, to discuss how to achieve substantive progress in the efforts for the complete denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry has said.
