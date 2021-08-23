Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Public firms set up affiliates to change employment status of workers at their suppliers, but working conditions not improved (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. considers American bases in S. Korea as housing site for Afghan evacuees: report (Kookmin Daily)
-- Next year's state budget set to top 600 tln won, national debt likely to exceed 1,000 tln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moderna to provide S. Korea with 7 million vaccine doses by Sept. 5 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hanwha chief received 5 bln won in pay as unregistered executive at unlisted group affiliate (Segye Times)
-- Amid flare-up in virus cases, there is shortage of available ICU beds (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No. of candidates for enlisted people to fall by one-third in 2025: state auditor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Forest agency's overseas project on emission cuts cause controversy over forest destruction (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. mulls American bases in S. Korea as housing site for Afghan evacuees: report (Hankook Ilbo)
-- MZ generation seeks to overhaul union culture (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Triple whammy of delta variant hits industrial sector (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 7 million Moderna doses coming in next two weeks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moderna to supply 7 mln doses of vaccine to Korea by early Sept. (Korea Herald)
-- Household debt posing major threat to Korean economy (Korea Times)
(END)