Korean-language dailies

-- Public firms set up affiliates to change employment status of workers at their suppliers, but working conditions not improved (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. considers American bases in S. Korea as housing site for Afghan evacuees: report (Kookmin Daily)

-- Next year's state budget set to top 600 tln won, national debt likely to exceed 1,000 tln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moderna to provide S. Korea with 7 million vaccine doses by Sept. 5 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hanwha chief received 5 bln won in pay as unregistered executive at unlisted group affiliate (Segye Times)

-- Amid flare-up in virus cases, there is shortage of available ICU beds (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No. of candidates for enlisted people to fall by one-third in 2025: state auditor (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Forest agency's overseas project on emission cuts cause controversy over forest destruction (Hankyoreh)

-- MZ generation seeks to overhaul union culture (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Triple whammy of delta variant hits industrial sector (Korea Economic Daily)

