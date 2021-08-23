(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 23)

It undermined parliamentary democracy in 2019 when it changed the election law in its own favor, eliminating a rule that was important to democracy, through deals with minor opposition parties but without compromise with the main opposition party. It shook the country's criminal justice system by pushing through a bill to create the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but the office's ability to investigate is far below expectations. Soon after winning the general elections in April last year, the party passed three housing bills without discussing them with opposition parties. The result was a severe shortage of "jeonse" (no rent, deposit only) homes. It pushed through three economy-related bills that businesses strongly opposed. It even enacted a law to ban the flying of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, soon after Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, told the South to do something about the leafleting.