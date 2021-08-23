Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #hotel booking apps #litigation

Hotel booking app ordered to compensate rival for alleged info theft

11:25 August 23, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest accommodation booking app Yanolja has defeated its industry rival Good Choice in a civil suit launched over an alleged leak of confidential company information, judicial officials said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court has ordered Good Choice Company (GCC), the operator of the namesake hotel reservation platform, to pay a compensation of 1 billion won (US$850,000) to Yanolja for stealing a large quantity of information on the latter's partner accommodations five years ago.

This file photo provided by South Korea's biggest accommodation booking app Yanolja shows its logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The court also prohibited GCC from duplicating, distributing, transferring, selling and storing information on Yanolja's partner accommodations across the nation.

Yanolja started the civil suit in 2018 after alleging that GCC had stolen a huge amount of data on its partner accommodations from its computer server in 2016.

"Executives and employees of the defendant used the plaintiff's partner accommodation information in violation of fair business practices and competition order even though they knew their act infringed on the business interests of the plaintiff," the court said.

This file photo provided by Good Choice Company shows a logo of its hotel reservation platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It dismissed the defendant's claim that the information taken from Yanolja was of little value while saying the amount of compensation was determined in consideration of the plaintiff's yearly personnel expenses at its sales department.

In a relevant criminal lawsuit, meanwhile, GCC officials were initially found guilty of information theft by a district court in March 2019 but were acquitted by an appellate court later.

The appellate court ruled that Yanolja did not appear to have hid the information or kept it private. The case has since been appealed to the Supreme Court.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK