Seoul stocks sharply up on strong exports, eased tapering woes
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks steeply rebounded late Monday morning, helped by robust economic data and easing concerns about the U.S. Fed's tapering timeline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 45.76 points, or 1.5 percent, to 3,106.27 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a bullish start as South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on high demand for chips, autos and petroleum goods.
The stock market extended its gains, aided by soothing comments by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, known for his hawkish view about the U.S. tapering timeline. He said he is open to adjust his stance if the new coronavirus persists and hurts the economic recovery.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.95 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.78 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics increasing 1.52 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem tumbled 9.35 percent as U.S. carmaker General Motor said it will expand the recall of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles, equipped with its batteries.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.23 percent, and leader Kakao Bank retreated 1.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,172.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.95 won from the previous session's close.
