Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(3rd LD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States on Monday discussed humanitarian aid to North Korea, the U.S. nuclear envoy said after talks with his counterpart in Seoul amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's angry protest against military exercises between the South and the U.S.
Amb. Sung Kim also said the U.S. does not have a hostile intent to the North, stressing that the ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise is "purely defensive" in nature and renewing his offer to "meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere, at anytime."
(LEAD) Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall
SEOUL -- The southern coastal region is forecast to be hit by heavy downpours and strong winds Monday, as Typhoon Omais is projected to make landfall there later at night, the national weather agency said.
The typhoon was located at some 500 kilometers southwest off Jeju as of 9 a.m. and advancing slowly toward the Korean Peninsula at 31 kph, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
New COVID-19 cases fall below 1,500, toughest virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus fell below 1,500 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, as health authorities extended the toughest virus curbs for another two weeks to battle the worst wave of the pandemic.
The country added 1,418 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,370 local infections, raising the total caseload to 237,782, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Son Heung-min called up for World Cup qualifiers amid injury concerns
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min was selected to the national team Monday ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches despite whispers of a possible injury.
Head coach Paulo Bento picked the longtime national team captain, along with 25 other players for World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Lebanon at home next month.
Rival parties' leading contenders in tight race for president, poll shows
SEOUL -- Two leading contenders in South Korea's presidential race -- Yoon Seok-youl and Lee Jae-myung -- are still neck and neck, with the election less than seven months away, a survey showed Monday.
In the two-day poll on 1,007 voters nationwide through last Saturday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), former Prosecutor General Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) had 29.8 percent of support, down 0.8 percentage point from a week earlier.
Seoul Metro union warns of strike in protest against restructuring plan
SEOUL -- The labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway system, warned Monday that it would stage a walkout next month if the authorities' plan to fire workers as part of restructuring measures is not withdrawn.
The union said at a press briefing, which was attended by five other subway union groups nationwide, that it will go on strike from Sept. 14 if the central and Seoul governments do not accept their demands for the withdrawal of the plan, state subsidies for lost income and new hiring.
(LEAD) Exports soar 41 pct in first 20 days of August
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.2 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $22.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
