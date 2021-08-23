Red Velvet's Joy, Crush announce they are dating
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Joy of girl group Red Velvet and R&B singer-songwriter Crush are officially a pair, their management agencies said Monday.
"The two were colleagues but recently began dating," Joy's management agency, SM Entertainment, said.
Crush's agency, P Nation, made the same statement.
The couple collaborated last year when the 24-year-old songstress featured on "Mayday," the first track of Crush's single, "homemade 1."
Joy released her debut solo album "Hello" in May and a new album with Red Velvet last week titled "Queendom."
Crush, 29, has been fulfilling his mandatory military service since November.
