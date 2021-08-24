Sung Kim's Seoul visit highlights U.S. commitment to denuclearization: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing visit to South Korea by U.S. special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim underscores the U.S.' commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.
The spokesperson insisted that Kim's trip also highlighted the U.S.' commitment to working closely with South Korea toward that goal.
"Special Representative Kim's travel to Seoul illustrates the U.S. and ROK commitment to ongoing close collaboration on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said, referring to South and North Korea by their official names -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.
"This is the special representative's second trip to Seoul in three months and follows the visit of Deputy Secretary (Wendy) Sherman and other high-level meetings that reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's focus on close coordination with the ROK, including on issues related to the DPRK," the spokesperson added in an email to Yonhap News Agency.
Kim, who is double-hatted as U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, first visited Seoul in June, about a month after he was named U.S. special representative for the North by President Joe Biden.
Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday (Seoul time), and has met with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Seoul's top nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk.
