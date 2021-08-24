Korean-language dailies

-- Hatred and discrimination were routine for Rohingya without peace for one moment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 13 opposition party lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Kookmin Daily)

-- 13 opposition lawmakers suspected of engaging in illegal property deals (Donga llbo)

-- Parliamentary committee OKs bill mandating surveillance cameras in operating rooms (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 13 opposition party lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party's presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung to introduce taxes for carbon and land (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tightened loan policy causes panic among renters (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 12 main opposition lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Hankyoreh)

-- Parliamentary committee OKs bill mandating surveillance cameras in operating rooms (Hankook Ilbo)

--Mirae Asset to invest 300 bln won in meat substitute venture (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Third wave of financial investment is global investment (Korea Economic Daily)

