Seoul stocks open steeply higher on U.S. stock rally
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Tuesday, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from optimism over the upcoming U.S. tapering discussions in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.7 points, or 1.06 percent, to trade at 3,122.91 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start on tech gains, taking a cue from its U.S. peers.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 1.55 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 0.61 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.
The Nasdaq 100 soared to a record high amid investors' expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not hurry the timeline for tapering its stimulus amid spreading new coronavirus variants.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine also boosted investor sentiment in the global financial markets.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.94 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.81 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.68 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.23 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,142.1 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.6 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)