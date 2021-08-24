Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus #COVID-19

Military reports 3 COVID-19 cases

10:20 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers and a cadet have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,588, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

An officer in Paju, north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a vacation, while a solider based in the northwestern border town of Yeoncheon was found to have gotten infected during a vacation before discharge, according to the ministry.

In the southeastern city of Yeongcheon, a cadet was confirmed to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier while on vacation.

Nationwide, South Korea added 1,509 new cases Tuesday, with COVID-19 infections showing little signs of abating. The total caseload stood at 239,287.

This file photo, taken on July 11, 2021, shows an armed forces lounge at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK