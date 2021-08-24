Seoul stocks sharply up late Tue. morning on U.S. stock rally
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Tuesday morning ahead of upcoming discussions about U.S. tapering.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 48.11 points, or 1.56 percent, to trade at 3,138.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start on tech gains, taking a cue from its U.S. peers.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 1.55 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 0.61 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively.
Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve may not hurry the timeline for tapering its stimulus amid spreading new coronavirus variants.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 2.05 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.46 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.16 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics plunged 5.15 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.21 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem edging up 0.13 percent. No. 1 bank heavyweight Kakao Bank lost 3.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.7 percent from the previous session's close.
