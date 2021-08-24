Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #unification minister #US envoy

(LEAD) Unification minister hold talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea

17:46 August 24, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 3-4, photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the U.S. envoy for North Korea and discussed a coordinated approach to jump-start stalled talks with Pyongyang, his office said Tuesday.

During the breakfast meeting, Lee and U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim shared their overall views on the current situation and discussed how to resume dialogue and cooperation with the North at an early date.

Lee expressed hopes that the allies' efforts for engagement will be successful and stressed the need to stably manage the situation on the peninsula, the ministry said in a press release after the meeting.

Kim said the U.S. does not have hostile intent toward the North, stressing the importance of maintaining close bilateral relations to address North Korean issues through diplomacy and engagement, including in the field of humanitarian assistance.

His visit here comes amid chilled inter-Korean relations after the North blasted the South and the United States for going ahead with their joint military exercise and warned of a "serious security crisis."

Unification Minister Lee In-young (R) shakes hands with U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim ahead of their breakfast meeting in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2021, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK