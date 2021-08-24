(LEAD) Unification minister hold talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the U.S. envoy for North Korea and discussed a coordinated approach to jump-start stalled talks with Pyongyang, his office said Tuesday.
During the breakfast meeting, Lee and U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim shared their overall views on the current situation and discussed how to resume dialogue and cooperation with the North at an early date.
Lee expressed hopes that the allies' efforts for engagement will be successful and stressed the need to stably manage the situation on the peninsula, the ministry said in a press release after the meeting.
Kim said the U.S. does not have hostile intent toward the North, stressing the importance of maintaining close bilateral relations to address North Korean issues through diplomacy and engagement, including in the field of humanitarian assistance.
His visit here comes amid chilled inter-Korean relations after the North blasted the South and the United States for going ahead with their joint military exercise and warned of a "serious security crisis."
