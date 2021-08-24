Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FM #USFK commander

FM Chung meets new USFK commander, discusses alliance, peninsula issues

16:27 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with new U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera on Tuesday to discuss the two countries' alliance and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, his office said.

Chung congratulated LaCamera on his inauguration last month and asked him to contribute to the development of the alliance, which the minister called the linchpin of stability and prosperity in the region, the foreign ministry said.

LaCamera said in turn that he would work to actively support the alliance by fulfilling his obligation to maintain the allies' robust combined defense posture, according to the ministry.

LaCamera took office in July to lead the USFK, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) stands besides U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera during their meeting at Chung's official residence on Aug. 24, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK