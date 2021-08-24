Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min is healthy enough to play in the country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as a possible injury in his left leg does not appear to be serious, the Korean football governing body said Tuesday.
"We've double checked that Son has no problems," said an official from the Korea Football Association (KFA). "As for now, it is OK to call him up to the national squad ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches in September."
The official said the national team's medical staff called the 29-year-old attacker on Monday and to ask if he is alright. Later in the day, the team doctor contacted his Tottenham counterpart to confirm Son's condition.
"The Tottenham club told us that Son is OK and they would notify us of any possible problems," he said.
On Monday, South Korea's Head coach Paulo Bento picked Son, the longtime national team captain, along with 25 other players for World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Lebanon at home next month.
But concerns have heated up as Son was replaced by Harry Kane in the 72nd minute during Tottenham's most recent Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
He played the match with his left hamstring area taped and was seen walking gingerly afterward.
Tottenham coach Nuno Espirito Santo initially said Son had a strange feeling in the warm-up but he was good enough to play the Sunday game.
However, South Korean football fans are worried that Son had suffered a left hamstring injury in March, missing a national friendly match against Japan.
Son is expected to join the national team after his team's scheduled match against Watford this Sunday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)