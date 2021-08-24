Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Typhoon Omais weakened into an extratropical cyclone Tuesday morning, after making landfall around midnight Monday, flooding roads and houses, and forcing more than 1,100 people to evacuate in southern South Korean cities that lay in its path.
Typhoon warnings issued the previous day were all lifted, but the weather service forecast heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters with strong winds, as well as occasional lightning and thunder, to continue throughout the day in the coastal areas and southern parts of the country.
------------------
(LEAD) Army noncommissioned officer in hospital after suicide attempts following sexual abuse
SEOUL -- An Army noncommissioned officer was hospitalized following multiple suicide attempts after suffering alleged sexual harassment and bullying by her colleagues, the victim's family has said, in yet another sex crime in barracks and the military's failure to protect the victim.
According to a petition posted on an online bulletin of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the staff sergeant allegedly suffered sexual harassment, molestation and stalking by a sergeant first class of the same unit after rejecting his date offer upon commissioning in April last year.
-----------------
(LEAD) PPP to expel 1 member suspected of illegal property deal, recommend 5 others to leave party
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday decided to expel one lawmaker alleged to have engaged in illegal real estate dealings and recommend five others under similar suspicions to leave the party, one day after the state anti-corruption watchdog announced the results of a probe into opposition legislators' past deals.
The party's supreme council decided to expel Rep. Han Moo-kyung, one of the 12 party legislators allegedly suspected of being involved in illegal property deals, after hearing their cases.
-----------------
Delta variant cases spike to over 13,000 in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 2,899 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 2,874 of the highly transmissible delta variant, health authorities said Tuesday.
The caseload of such infections reached 16,842 here, with the number of delta cases, first reported in India, tallied at 13,454, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Breakthrough cases reach 2,600, most frequent among those in 30s
SEOUL -- South Korea has reported nearly 2,600 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Out of more than 7.4 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, there were 2,399 breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Samsung to invest 240 tln won in chip and bio over next 3 years, create 40,000 jobs
SEOUL -- Samsung Group, the country's top conglomerate, said Tuesday that its mainstay Samsung Electronics Co. and other affiliates plan to invest a combined 240 trillion won (US$205 billion) over the next three years in a move to secure future growth engines and expand technology leadership in the post COVID-19 era.
With 180 trillion won, or 75 percent of the amount, allocated to South Korea, the conglomerate also vowed to directly hire 40,000 more employees through 2023.
-----------------
(LEAD) Busan medical school voids admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
BUSAN -- Pusan National University (PNU) in this southern port city said Tuesday it has decided to nullify its admission of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter into its medical school in 2015 following her mother's recent conviction in an academic fraud case.
The state-run university said its decision to cancel Cho Min's admission to PNU's Graduate School of Medicine six years ago came after an analysis of an appellate court's ruling on her mother's academic fraud charges and an in-house committee's review of the case.
