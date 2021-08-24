Gov't to offer university tuition support for families with three or more children
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to provide full university tuition support for multi-child families starting with the third child, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday, as part of a special youth policy scheduled to be announced this week.
The plan was revealed during a briefing made to President Moon Jae-in on the government's special youth policy, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
The government also decided to drastically raise the value of scholarships to those in the lowest income brackets, Park said, but did not share details of the rate of planned increase.
The administration has been working on presenting a special youth policy on five major areas -- education, living, welfare, social participation and basic rights -- aimed at tackling youth-centered problems stemming from the pandemic and offering support for the growth of future generations.
Moon said the full tuition support scheme for multi-child families was "encouraging" and noted that students would be able to benefit from the plan as it did not require law revisions and that related budgets have already been reflected in next year's state budget.
The government plans to announce the policy on Thursday through a special youth policy coordination committee chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
