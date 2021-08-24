Kia, labor union reach tentative wage deal
18:51 August 24, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean automaker Kia Corp. and its labor union on Tuesday reached a tentative wage deal without strikes for the first time in a decade amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal includes an increase of 75,000 won (US$64.30) in monthly base pay, a bonus of 200 percent of monthly salary plus 3.5 million won, and a one-off special bonus of 2.3 million won.
The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members on Friday, the union said.
Last month, its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor reached a similar wage agreement without strikes for the third consecutive year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword