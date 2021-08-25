1996 -- Former South Korean Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo are sentenced to death and 22 1/2 years in jail, respectively, for rebellion and other charges. In April 1997, the charges were commuted to life imprisonment for Chun and 17 years in jail for Roh by the Supreme Court. In December 1997, the two were released on a special pardon.