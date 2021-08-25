Go to Contents
Military reports 4 COVID-19 cases

10:40 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Four service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total infections reported among the military population to 1,592, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

A newly enlisted soldier at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in isolation after a series of infections were reported there, according to the ministry.

In the central city of Chungju, two airmen were found to have been infected after a vacation, and an Army officer in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, has tested positive after developing symptoms.

Nationwide, South Korea added 2,155 new cases Wednesday as Seoul reported a record high daily caseload of 677. The total caseload rose to 241,439.

In this file photo, a soldier stands guard at the gate of a boot camp in Nonsan, around 200 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 7, 2021, as 37 conscripts at the camp tested positive for the new coronavirus as of 10 a.m. the same day. (Yonhap)

