Trade terms fall for 4th month in July
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade dropped for the fourth consecutive month in July due to a sharp rise in prices of imported goods, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of overall trade terms -- declined 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports. The base year is 2015, with a benchmark index of 100.
Last month, the index for customs-cleared export prices climbed 22.5 percent from the previous year, marking the eighth straight month of increase.
The index for import prices soared 26.6 percent from a year earlier due to rising crude and raw material prices.
The index for the value of the country's imported goods thus spiked 38.2 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the eighth consecutive month of increase, according to the data.
