Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US #NK #fact sheet

Peace on Korean Peninsula ultimate goal of U.S. in relations with N.K.: State Dept.

16:11 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal for the United States in its relationship with North Korea, the State Department said.

In a fact sheet on relations with the North released by the department Monday (U.S. time), the department said it is working closely with its allies and partners to bring "greater peace and security in the region."

The paper said the U.S. has provided food and other assistance to the North during times of famine and natural disasters in the past upon request and stressed it currently does not provide any aid to Pyongyang.

Other information on key events have been left out, including the historic summit meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, which was the first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries.

The paper referred to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

This graphic image shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and United States President Joe Biden. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK