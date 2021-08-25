Go to Contents
Colombian president submits document on his country's joining global vaccine institute in Seoul

17:53 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque visited the headquarters of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in Seoul on Wednesday and submitted a letter of intent for his nation to become a member.

He was accompanied by his wife, María Juliana Ruiz, and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook on the visit that followed his summit talks with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae.

If relevant procedures are completed, Colombia will become the fourth Latin American nation to join it.

Colombian President Ivan Duque delivers a keynote speech during a business forum in Seoul on Aug. 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

The IVI is an independent, nonprofit global body with the mission of discovering, developing and delivering safe, effective and affordable vaccines for global public health. It was created in 1997 under an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It has 36 member states and the World Health Organization (WHO) as another signatory to its establishment agreement. Kim, meanwhile, serves as honorary president of South Korea's IVI support committee.

The Colombian leader was on a three-day state visit here.

lcd@yna.co.kr

(END)

