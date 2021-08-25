Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is set to airlift 391 Afghans to the country this week in a frantic operation to evacuate people who aided Seoul's efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Military aircraft carrying the evacuees were expected to depart from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon said.
(LEAD) New daily COVID-19 cases soar to record high in Seoul
SEOUL -- Seoul reported Wednesday an all-time daily high of nearly 700 COVID-19 patients.
According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the capital logged 677 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever daily increase, as South Korea was struggling to fight the nation's fourth wave of the pandemic. Only four of the city's total were from overseas.
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases spiked to over 2,000 again Wednesday, as the Seoul metropolitan area reported a record high daily caseload since the pandemic began amid growing concerns over untraceable and variant cases.
The country added 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,114 local infections, from the previous day, raising the total caseload to 241,439, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(News Focus) Changed gaming environment pushes S. Korean gov't to terminate 'shutdown law'
SEOUL -- The gaming environment is one of the most rapidly changing fields in the information technology industry, and it took less than a decade for mobile phones to replace personal computers as the main access channel for online gaming.
The new landscape moved the South Korean government to abolish the outdated online game curfew, also known as the "shutdown law" and the "Cinderella law," that fails to cover mobile games, 10 years after its implementation.
(2nd LD) Afghan evacuees to be housed in central county of Jincheon for 6-8 weeks
JINCHEON, South Korea -- Some 380 Afghans will temporarily stay in a state-run institute in the central city of Jincheon when they arrive in the country this week in a frenzied evacuation, the county's head said Wednesday.
The evacuees, including approximately 100 children, will stay at the Leadership Campus of the National Human Resources Development Institute in Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul, Jincheon County Mayor Song Gi-seop said during a meeting with the residents.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks gain for 3rd day amid tapering uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for a third consecutive day Wednesday amid increased investor caution over U.S. tapering uncertainties. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.51 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 3,146.81 points.
