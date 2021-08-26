Military plane carrying Afghan evacuees depart for S. Korea from Islamabad: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A military plane carrying Afghan evacuees departed for South Korea on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.
The transport aircraft took off from an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at 4:53 a.m. (Seoul time) and is expected to land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 15:53 p.m., the ministry said.
It was not immediately known how many of the evacuees were aboard the plane.
On Wednesday, the government announced that it plans to bring in a total of 391 Afghans to the country in an operation to evacuate those who worked with South Koreans in efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan.
