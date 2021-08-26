(LEAD) N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will convene a meeting of its rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang next month to discuss adopting laws on youth education and modification to national economic plan, state media said Thursday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly met in Pyongyang on Tuesday and decided to convene an SPA session on Sept. 28, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA said the session will discuss the issue of "adopting the law on developing cities and counties and the law on ensuring education of young people, the issue of modification and supplementation of the law on national economic plan, the issue of inspecting and supervising the enforcement of the law on recycling and the organizational issue."
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.
During the plenary meeting of the standing committee, the North decided on the modification and supplementation of laws on road traffic and forests.
The law on road traffic has been supplemented with more "subdivded and detailed contents for ensuring security and promptness in road traffic."
The North also decided to supplement its law on forest for a unified management "conducive to the development of the national economy and the promotion of the people's wellbeing."
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the presidium of the SPA, presided over the meeting while other officials attended the meeting, including Pak Yong-il, vice-chairman of the SPA Standing Committee.
